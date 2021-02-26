No COVID Vaccination Sessions on Sat, Sun Due to Co-WIN Transition
India is all set to begin the second phase of vaccinations against coronavirus from 1 March.
Vaccination sessions against COVID-19 will not be scheduled on Saturday and Sunday (27 and 28 February) as the Co-WIN digital platform will be transitioning from Co-WIN 1.0 to Co-WIN 2.0, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, 26 February.
The states and Union territories have already been informed about this transition, it added.
The statement comes as India gets all set to begin the second phase of vaccinations against coronavirus from 1 March, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.
The second phase is expected to be very different from the first, with the involvement of the private sector, change in the registration process and eligibility for vaccination.
In the first phase of vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were eligible to be vaccinated.
The vaccination drive was launched on 16 January by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after two vaccine candidates – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield – got emergency use approval from India's top drug regulator.
The Co-WIN app is the digital platform rolled out by the Centre to manage the COVID-19 vaccination programme. The app is a one-stop platform to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, with users needing a photo ID – Aadhaar card, driving license or PAN card – to register themselves on it.
As of Friday morning, India had carried out more than 1.34 crore vaccinations against COVID. The country reported 16,577 new cases, taking its case tally to 1,10,63,491. The death toll increased by 120 to 1,56,825.
