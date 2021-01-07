No Chief Guest At R-Day This Year, Fourth Time In Indian History

There have been three times in Indian history that the Republic Day Parade did not have a Chief Guest -- 1952, 1953 and 1966.

In 1966, there was no invitation extended due to the death of the then prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The new government headed by Indira Gandhi was sworn in just two days before Republic Day.

There was an option before the government to invite a new guest after Johnson declined on Tuesday, 5 January. However, officials said that it is too short a notice to invite another leader.

Sources told The Indian Express that it could also be seen as an undiplomatic gesture to invite someone else, after a leader has refused to attend the celebrations.

There have been occasions in the past where the government has had to look for new guests for the Republic Day event.

In 2012, the Manmohan Singh government had approached the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al Said, to be the chief guest at the 2013 Republic Day Parade.

A confirmation had been received from Oman for formal invitation. However, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said later declined to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

After that, the external affairs ministry worked with the Bhutan government to invite King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade. The formal invitation was extended by the then external affairs minister Salman Khurshid who visited Bhutan just two weeks ahead of the Republic Day in 2013.