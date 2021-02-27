No Check-In Baggage? Your Airline Ticket Could Get Cheaper
Domestic flight operators are allowed to give concessions in ticket prices to passengers who carry no check-in baggage, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Usually, a passenger can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Additional charges are applicable for exceeding weight. To avail the discounts, passengers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.
"As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as ‘zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares,’" the notice read. If a passenger turns up with baggage for check-in at the airline counter, then certain charges are applicable.
"On the basis of various feedback received, it is felt that many times these services provided by the airlines may not be required by the passengers while travelling,” it read.
The aviation body also allowed unbundling of other services like meal charges, preferential seating etc.
