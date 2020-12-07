No Anti-‘Love Jihad’ Bill in Winter Session: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka on Monday, 7 December, said that the government will not introduce a law against ‘love jihad’ in the winter session of the Assembly. He said the bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly.

However, the minister said that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced in the current session. He told reporters that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced ‘100 percent’ in the current session.

"It has been decided at the government level to enact anti-cow slaughter legislation during this session. The cow is worshipped as a god by farmers... there is a special place for cows in Indian culture. To stop the killing of cows we are beginning this law in Karnataka," Ashoka told reporters.