Video Shows Cops Urged Nizamuddin Markaz Members to Vacate Centre
Due to the religious gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz, the Nizamuddin centre in Delhi has become the latest hotbed for the coronavirus in India. At least 24 people, including three foreign nationals, have tested positive after attending the congregation on 13 March.
Meanwhile, a video has been released by the Delhi police which shows that the organisers of the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat were warned of the large gathering of people at the venue.
"Those who are there, get them out of there immediately. Despite repeated warnings, one and a half to two thousand people are still there in Markaz. Why? All religious places are closed,” Mukesh Walia, SHO of Nizamuddin, was seen requesting in the video to the management of Markaz Tablighi Jamaat, allegedly shot on 23 March.
Reportedly, a massive crowd was present at the Nizamuddin centre even on 24 March which if true means that the Markaz management ignored the warning from Delhi Police.
The meeting was officially recorded by the police as the SHO mentioned it during the interaction.
Speaking about the video, SHO Walia told IANS: "The video is of 23 or 24 March. In the video, I explained to the management of Markaz... I was explaining to these people about the situation, that they should immediately disperse the crowd. I also gave notice to them in writing. The government will arrange buses immediately to remove the crowd."
Meanwhile, during the meeting, the Markaz management once again claimed that the event was planned in advance and that the gathering was present even before the lockdown was imposed. So, with the suspension of public transport and trains, it was very difficult for the people to leave.
The event saw over 2,500 people, including hundreds of foreigners. Markaz Nizamuddin has been the international headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat for nearly 100 years.
