Video Shows Cops Urged Nizamuddin Markaz Members to Vacate Centre

Due to the religious gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz, the Nizamuddin centre in Delhi has become the latest hotbed for the coronavirus in India. At least 24 people, including three foreign nationals, have tested positive after attending the congregation on 13 March.

Meanwhile, a video has been released by the Delhi police which shows that the organisers of the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat were warned of the large gathering of people at the venue.