COVID Situation ‘Grim’, But HC Permits 50 to Offer Namaz at Markaz

The order was passed by Justice Gupta on a plea of the Delhi Waqf Board, with the matter listed for further hearing on 16 July.

"The situation is getting grim day by day. But since all religious places are open and Nizamuddin Markaz is a place of worship, this also had to be opened," the court told the Waqf Board, according to LiveLaw.



The report further said that the high court relied on a notification of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of 2020, which is still in force.