‘No One Can Throw Anyone Out’: Nitish Kumar on Yogi’s CAA Comment 

Addressing a rally in Kishangarh, Kumar said, “Some people are spreading propaganda and talking rubbish. Who will throw whom out of the country? No one has the power to throw anyone out in this country, as everyone belongs to India. We've always created an environment of harmony and tried to unite everyone."

Speaking about how he has always worked towards harmony, he said, “Our aim is that when everyone stays together peacefully and in harmony, that is when this country will develop and move forward.”