Amid Opposition, Nitish Kumar Takes Anti-Liquor Oath in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and all public servants in the state took a pledge to abstain from consuming alcohol at Gyan Bhawan in Patna on Friday, 26 November. This marked the second time such a pledge was taken since the complete liquor ban in 2016.
Addressing the gathering in Gyan Bhawan, the CM pronounced, "I, Nitish Kumar, today on November 26, 2011, at the premise of Gyan Bhawan, with complete probity taking oath that I will not consume liquor for the whole life. Whether I be on duty or not, I will not indulge in liquor-involving activities even in daily life any how."
He pledged that he will undertake all legal steps for the implementation the liquor ban and will be held liable for strict legal action if found indulging in any liquor-involving activity himself.
Earlier this month, the CM had said that the liquor ban in the state was imposed in April 2016 with the consent of Opposition leaders, who have now turned against him and are politicising the issue.
Further stressing on the prohibition policy, he had stated that the ban was imposed after receiving complaints from women.
Meanwhile, as many as 34 people have died after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor in Bihar's Gopalganj and West Champaran districts in the past month . A few others have fallen severely ill.
While the liquor ban has been in effect since 2016, violations in many state districts occur frequently.
