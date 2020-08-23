‘Nitish Kumar Not Pro-Dalit’: Ex-Bihar Min Shyam Rajak Back in RJD
Ex-Bihar minister Shyam Rajak opens up on his ghar wapsi to RJD ahead of Bihar elections.
Ahead of the Bihar elections in November, minister Shyam Rajak was expelled from JDU. Rajak had joined JDU in 2009 after exiting from RJD. He spoke to the Quint about his return to RJD after a decade.
Rajak said that he did not fit in JDU anymore since there was no room left for social justice. He claimed that he did not join politics for personal gains and has always led a humble life.
Nitish Kumar didn’t do me a favour by making me minister. I was in a top post under Chandra Shekhar and Lalu Prasad. Post or berth is not important for me, ideology is. I will not compromise on ideology.Shyam Rajak, RJD Leader
‘Nitish Kumar is Anti-Dalit’
Rajak said that the pro-dalit image portrayed by CM Nitish Kumar is just pretence and he does not want people to work for the progress of Dalits. He questioned Nitish Kumar’s silence on a Dalit girl being raped and harassed.
“Let me give you one example. He (Nitish) used to say about (Jitan Ram) Manjhi that he gave up the post of CM and made Manjhi the CM. Today, his (Manjhi) family is starving. This pro-Dalit image is just for show.”Shyam Rajak, RJD Leader
Return to RJD After a Decade
Shayam Rajak left Lalu Prasad’s side when he was going through a rough patch. RJD could not secure a single seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and questions are being raised on Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. To this, he said there was a time when BJP had just two MPs but the party is now the ruling dispensation. He said the voters decide who wins or losses, adding that the motive behind his return to RJD is to serve the people.
