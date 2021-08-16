Nitish Kumar 'Awaiting Appointment' from PM Modi to Discuss Caste-Based Census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "waiting for an appointment" to be granted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of a caste-based census, he said on Monday, 16 August amid reports of the latter allegedly 'snubbing' him to discuss the issue.

"Prime Minister Office has informed us about receiving my letter. We're waiting for an appointment," Kumar told ANI on Monday.

One of the strongest NDA allies that has demanded a caste-based census even as the Centre has clarified its unwillingness for such an excercise, Kumar's comment comes just days after Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the Prime Minister not granting an appointment to Kumar was an 'insult'.