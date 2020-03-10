Nithyananda Probe: Cops Booked for Showing Porn to Children
Police officials investigating a case of abduction registered against self-styled godman Nithyananda have been booked under POCSO Act for allegedly showing porn material to children of his ashram, located near Ahmedabad, during the probe, an officer said on Monday, 9 March.
Among the 14 people against whom an FIR was registered on 6 March on the order of a special court also included members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
The court had ordered registration of the case while hearing a complaint petition filed by Nithyananda's follower Girish Turlapati, an inmate at the ashram-cum-gurukul located in Hirapur village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.
The FIR was registered at Vivekanandanagar police station in Ahmedabad district.
In his petition, Turlapati alleged that police officials including inspector RB Rana of Vivekanandnagar police station, and members of the CWC asked offensive questions to the minor inmates of the ashram.
The complainant alleged that the children were subjected to mental torture by the investigators.
Turlapati also alleged that the children, including girls, were shown morphed pornographic videos and photos by the investigating teams.
Turlapati also claimed that the police officials concerned and members of the CWC tried to emotionally blackmail the children in order to extract favourable statements from them.
The accused have been identified as police inspector Rana, Deputy SP K T Kamariya, DySP Riyaz Sarwaiya, DySP S H Sharda, district child security officer Dilip Mer and members of CWC, including its chairman Bhavesh Patel.
"We have lodged an FIR against 14 persons, including police officers, on March 6 following an order by the POCSO court. Till now, we have recorded statement of the complainant and further investigation is on," said Deputy SP, Ahmedabad Rural SC/ST Cell, PD Manvar.
Police had booked the controversial godman and two of his women disciples on the charges of wrongful confinement and abduction of two girls and a boy living in his ashram.
Earlier this year, Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information about Nithyananda who had fled the country amid allegations of wrongful confinement of children.
