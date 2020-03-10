Nithyananda Probe: Cops Booked for Showing Porn to Children

Police officials investigating a case of abduction registered against self-styled godman Nithyananda have been booked under POCSO Act for allegedly showing porn material to children of his ashram, located near Ahmedabad, during the probe, an officer said on Monday, 9 March.

Among the 14 people against whom an FIR was registered on 6 March on the order of a special court also included members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The court had ordered registration of the case while hearing a complaint petition filed by Nithyananda's follower Girish Turlapati, an inmate at the ashram-cum-gurukul located in Hirapur village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

The FIR was registered at Vivekanandanagar police station in Ahmedabad district.