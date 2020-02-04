Nithyananda on ‘Spiritual Tour’, Can’t Serve Notice: Police to HC

The Karnataka Police on Monday, 3 February, told the state’s High Court that they failed to serve notice on absconding self-styled godman Nithyananda because he is on a “spiritual tour,” Live Law reported.

The investigating officer in the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Balraj B, told the court that the notice was instead served to the godman's aide, Kumari Archanananda, at the Bidadi ashram.

Archanananda then filed an affidavit saying the police forced her to accept the notice after she told them she didn't know where he was.