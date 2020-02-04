Nithyananda on ‘Spiritual Tour’, Can’t Serve Notice: Police to HC
The Karnataka Police on Monday, 3 February, told the state’s High Court that they failed to serve notice on absconding self-styled godman Nithyananda because he is on a “spiritual tour,” Live Law reported.
The investigating officer in the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Balraj B, told the court that the notice was instead served to the godman's aide, Kumari Archanananda, at the Bidadi ashram.
Archanananda then filed an affidavit saying the police forced her to accept the notice after she told them she didn't know where he was.
'You Are Playing a Game': Justice Cuna
Justice John Michael Cuna reportedly expressed his disappointment at the police proceedings.
"Is this the first time you are serving a court summons? How do you say this is effecting service and complying with directions of the court? It means that you have forced her to come to the court. You are playing a game," he said.
The court added it would pass appropriate orders on the conduct of the DySP.
It then asked the public prosecutor whether the presence of the accused was necessary at this juncture of the investigation, to which the latter replied it wasn’t.
The court later reserved its orders on the plea for cancellation of bail, according to ANI.
According to police sources, Nithyananda fled India via Nepal a year ago, and has not been traceable since. His passport has been cancelled and his application for a fresh one has also been rejected.
However, he has been seen in several videos making bizarre claims in his sermons from undisclosed locations.
An FIR was registered against him after two girls went missing from the ashram. He was arrested in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh after he was seen in an explicit footage with an actress.
Nithyananda recently launched a website announcing that he has established his own country, ‘Kailaasa.’
(With inputs from Live Law and ANI)
