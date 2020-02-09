Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Sorry’ for Marathon Budget Address

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 8 February, said her two hour plus budget speech days ago was inevitable since every aspect of the economy warranted a careful response and expressed regret for putting people to inconvenience.

The minister, when asked if such a lengthy budget speech was warranted -which drove her to a point of exhaustion – something which was not seen in the past few decades – said it was needed.

"It was needed. Definitely it was needed. I would have completed reading out the remaining portion after drinking water," she said addressing a press conference.