Nirbhaya Convict Banged Head Against Wall, Hurt Himself: Official
One of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, Vinay Sharma, was injured after he tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall of his cell, on Sunday, 16 February, a Tihar jail official was quoted by ANI as saying.
Vinay sustained minor injuries.
As per a Delhi court’s latest orders, the four convicts – Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh – will be executed on Tuesday, 3 March, at 6 am.
Vinay Sharma’s lawyer, AP Singh, had earlier told the court that Vinay is on a hunger strike and his mental state is not well, hence death sentence cannot be carried out.
The court directed the jail authorities to provide good medical care to Vinay and get a medical report.
Earlier, the Delhi High court granted a week’s time to all the convicts to exhaust all their legal remedies and also said they will not be hanged separately as they are convicted of the same crime.
"It is hereby directed that the death warrants, as issued by this court vide order dated 7 January 2020 in respect of the condemned convicts namely Mukesh, Pawan, Akshay and Vinay shall now be carried into effect by causing the said convicts to be hanged by neck until they are dead on 3 March at 6 am," Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana said.
On 16 December, 2012, a 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in Delhi. Six people including one juvenile was arrested, who was released after three years in a reform home. One of the main accused, Ram Singh, took his own life in his jail cell in Tihar.
(With inputs from ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )