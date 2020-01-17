Asha Devi Says She Won't Fight Polls on Cong Ticket vs Kejriwal
Asha Devi, the mother of 23-year-old Delhi gang rape victim Nirbhaya, has denied reports that she will contest the upcoming Assembly elections on a Congress ticket against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, 17 January, Devi said that she only wanted justice for her daughter and has “no interest” in politics.
Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra also denied approaching Devi to contest against Kejriwal from New Delhi. However, he added that she was welcome to join the party.
The speculation first began when Congress leader Kirti Azad tweeted “welcoming” Devi to the party.
This comes after Union Minister Javadekar's allegations that the Delhi government is delaying the convicts' hanging and Kejriwal said the BJP leader is doing politics over the matter.
Reacting to Javadekar, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has no role in the delay.
The AAP also accused the BJP of "misleading" the people, saying law and order is the Centre's domain. The date of execution, as of now, stands as 1 February at 6:00 am.