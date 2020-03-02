Will Nirbhaya Convicts Be Executed As Planned on 3 March?

The death warrants for the four convicts were issued by judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court on 17 February, setting the date of execution for Tuesday, 3 March.

Pawan filed his mercy petition to the President of India on 2 March, immediately after the rejection of his curative petition. The mercy plea is the last resort for a death row convict to secure a commutation of their death sentence to life imprisonment.