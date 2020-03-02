Will Nirbhaya Convicts Be Executed As Planned on 3 March?
With the Supreme Court's rejection of Pawan Kumar Gupta's curative petition on Monday, 2 March, the Nirbhaya convicts have now exhausted their legal remedies before the courts.
The death warrants for the four convicts were issued by judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court on 17 February, setting the date of execution for Tuesday, 3 March.
Pawan filed his mercy petition to the President of India on 2 March, immediately after the rejection of his curative petition. The mercy plea is the last resort for a death row convict to secure a commutation of their death sentence to life imprisonment.
All Legal Remedies Exhausted by Other Three Convicts
Pawan and Akshay had approached the Patiala House Court in Delhi asking for a stay on the execution, the former because of his curative petition, and the latter on the basis of a fresh mercy plea. The judge dismissed both these requests on Monday.
However, after being informed of the submission of Pawan's mercy plea by his lawyer AP Singh, Judge Dharmender Rana will hear a fresh application for stay on the executions at 2 pm on Monday.
Akshay Singh filed a fresh mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 1 March, claiming that the earlier mercy petition filed on his behalf didn't include all relevant details, but this has not been accepted by Judge Rana as grounds for staying the execution.
Pawan’s mercy plea, however, could prevent the execution, because he can only be executed 14 days after it is rejected by the President.
Convicts Cannot be Executed Separately: HC
The Delhi High Court on 5 February had confirmed that the convicts could not be executed separately. While this decision has been challenged in the Supreme Court, the apex court has deferred hearing the matter till 5 March (after the scheduled date of execution).
As per the Supreme Court's decision in the Shatrughan Chauhan judgment and the Delhi Jail Manual, a death row convict cannot be executed until at least 14 days have passed since the rejection of their mercy petition to the President.
Until Pawan's mercy plea is rejected, therefore, it would appear that none of the convicts can be executed as per the law. Further clarity will be provided by the judge after 2 pm.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )