Nirbhaya Case: Who is Hangman Pawan Jallad?
"The people who are going to die are like beasts, not humans,” Hangman Pawan Jallad said to Daily Mail in January referring to the four convicts of Nirbhaya rape and murder case.
"They are cruel people and that's why they are going to lose their lives," he added.
With no sympathy in his heart for the accused – a sentiment shared by many – Pawan Jallad, at 5.30 am on Friday, 20 March, hanged Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay, all accused in brutal and gut-wrenching Nirbhaya murder and rape case.
Who is Hangman Pawan Jallad?
Pawan Jallad is a third-generation hangman. Pawan, father of seven, witnessed his first execution when he assisted his grandfather, Kallu Ram in 1988, The Week reported.
A part-time clothes hawker, Jallad was always waiting for his first execution, he told The Guardian in 2014. He said he learned everything about execution from his father and grandfather.
Several times earlier, Pawan Jallad was scheduled to hang different victims but last moment legal proceedings always postponed or cancelled the executions.
Before the Nirbhaya convicts' execution this morning, at many occassions, Jallad, 58 had reiterated that he was preapring for this day.
"It will really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya's parents and to everyone else in the country when these convicts are hanged. These kinds of people should be hanged," he told the reporters in January 2020.
(With inputs from The Guardian, The Week & Daily Mail)
