Nirbhaya Case Convicts Not to be Executed Separately: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 5 February, said that all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case have to be executed together, not separately, and dismissed the Centre's plea against the trial court's order staying the execution of their death sentence.

The high court also faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after the rejection of appeals of the accused by the Supreme Court in 2017.

The Delhi government had sought warrants for execution of death sentence to the four convicts on 18 December 2019.