Nirbhaya Case: SC to Hear Centre’s Appeal Against HC Verdict

The appeal filed by the Centre and the Delhi government came up for hearing before a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and Navin Sinha which adjourned the matter for next week.

"List the matters on 5 March at 3pm," the bench said in its order.

The HC faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after the rejection of appeals of the accused by the Supreme Court in 2017.

The trial court on 17 February issued fresh date for execution of death warrants for 3 March at 6 am for the four convicts – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) – in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The top court had asked these four condemned prisoners to file their replies on the Centre's appeal.

The mercy petitions of three convicts – Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – have already been dismissed by the President.

The fourth convict, Pawan, has till now neither filed a curative petition in the top court nor the mercy petition before the President.

The apex court had earlier dismissed separate pleas filed by Mukesh and Vinay challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions by the President.

Akshay has not yet challenged the rejection of his mercy petition.