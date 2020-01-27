Nirbhaya Case: Dummy Execution of Convicts Performed in Tihar Jail
A dummy execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case was performed at Tihar Jail on Monday, 27 Janaury, prison officials said.
This was the third instance of the jail authorities performing the dummy execution in order to test the equipment which will be used to hang the convicts, they said.
The dummies were created using sacks filled with wheat and sand as per the weight of the convicts, a senior jail official said.
Fresh death warrants were issued by a Delhi court on 17 January for the hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) on 1 February at 6 am after the previously-scheduled hanging on 22 January was postponed due to pending petitions.
"We are testing the quality and strength of the material before the execution. The hangman will also come after three days. The convicts have three to four days to decide on having a last meeting with their family members," a senior jail official said.
Earlier in the day, the wife, mother and nephew of Akshay Kumar Singh met him in the prison, sources said.
However, he can still have a last meeting with his family before being executed, they said.
