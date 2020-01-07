Nirbhaya Case: Order on Issuing Death Warrants of Convicts Shortly
A Delhi Court on Monday, 7 January, reserved its order on issuing of death warrants against four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya Gangrape and murder case, PTI reported.
Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said he will pronounce the order at 3:30 pm.
While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so." The counsel for two of the convicts — Mukesh and Vinay — said they were in process of filing curative petition in the apex court.
Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi said, “We are waiting for the court's order on execution of death warrants. The convicts have no appeals pending now,”reported ANI.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)