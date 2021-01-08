Nirav Modi’s Sister Helps ED Seize His US, UK Flats, Swiss Account

The ED had said in July last year that the Singapore High Court had ordered a freeze on a bank account with Rs 44 crore related to Purvi and her husband. In June last year, the ED had attached four bank accounts of Nirav Modi and Purvi, having a balance of Rs 283 crore, as part of its investigation into the case.

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Purvi in 2019.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are under investigation by both the CBI and the ED. Choksi is now believed to be in Antigua.

Meanwhile, a UK court had scheduled a hearing on the closing arguments in the extradition case of Nirav Modi on 7 and 8 January.

Nirav Modi has been behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in southwest London since his arrest last year, following India's extradition request.