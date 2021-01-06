Nirav Modi’s Sister And Husband to Testify Against Him in PNB Scam

Nirav Modi is currently facing extradition proceedings in the UK and was declared a fugitive in 2019. He allegedly committed financial fraud by cheating PNB to the tune of ₹14,000 crore.

The court ruled that the couple can turn ‘approvers’ on condition that the disclosures and ‘full and true’. This ruling was granted only to them in their individual capacities, after the ED objected to other companies or entities being granted a similar pardon, reported The Indian Express.

The couple said they will give their statements over video-conference due to COVID-19 restrictions on international travel. The court directed the prosecution to facilitate this by saying, "The accused staying abroad presently shall be directed to present herself before the court, for which purpose the prosecution shall take necessary steps," reported The Indian Express.