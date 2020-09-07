PNB Fraud Case: Nirav Modi’s Extradition Trial Set to Resume in UK

The long-awaited extradition trial of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi is set to resume on Monday in a UK court. Modi, who has been lodged at the Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March 2019, will appear before court via video-link for the second phase of his extradition trial.

The second phase of the hearings is expected to complete arguments on establishing a prima facie case against the 49-year-old fugitive and also deal with the additional extradition request made by the Indian authorities and certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel earlier this year.