Nirav Modi’s Aide Subhash Shankar Deported From Egypt, Brought Back to Mumbai

Making headway in the Nirav Modi scam case, the Chief Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, 12 April, deported Subhash Shankar Parab a key accused in the Rs 14,000 crore Nirav Modi bank fraud case, from Egypt, and brought him back to Mumbai.

Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond, officials said on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

According to the officials, he was absconding ever since the case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi came to light.