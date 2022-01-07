‘Niraj Bishnoi’s Twitter Account Under Scanner Since Sulli Deals Probe’: Police
DCP Malhotra said that Bishnoi “came in contact with various news reporters and tried to plant his misinformation.”
Two days after 21-year-old Niraj Bishnoi, prime accused in the Bulli Bai app case, was arrested by the Delhi Police, DCP (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra said that the Twitter handle he created, @giyu007 “came into light when the Sulli Deals was under investigation.”
In a press statement, Malhotra said that “through this handle, Bishnoi tried to plant some information regarding the possible propagator/originator of Sulli Deals app. During this time, he also created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate to the investigating agency as a news reporter.”
In July last year, both Noida and Delhi Police registered FIRs against unknown persons for creating an app on Github called “Sulli Deals” in which photos of several Muslim women were uploaded accompanied by “Deal of the day” written.
DCP Malhotra claimed that Bishnoi “came in contact with various news reporters and tried to plant his misinformation with his nefarious goals.”
Police said that the accused, who was arrested from Assam’s Jorhat on Wednesday night, created various Twitter handles with the initial “giyu” – a gaming character.
One of these Twitter accounts, @giyu44, was created on 3 January 2022, “with the agenda to demean the arrest by Mumbai Police and to throw open challenge to law enforcement agencies to nab him.”
The Mumbai Police had arrested three people in connection to the Bulli bai case early January. The account mentioned above had tweeted, “You have arrested the wrong person, slumbai police. I am the creator of #BulliBaiApp.”
Malhotra said that Bishnoi attempted to “show his identity from Nepal and subsequently, as proof posted notices and communications received from Github regarding the Bulli Bai app investigation.”
One of his Twitter accounts, police claimed, was "found associated with an FIR registered in south west Delhi's Kishangarh police station."
Malhotra said that from this Twitter account (@giyu2002), Bishnoi had "made lewd remarks on the picture of the complainant and had even tweeted about the auction of the same."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.