Kodagu's 9-Yr-Old Girl is Elated to Get Back Her Late Mother's Phone

"My father did not believe me all these days. Pictures of my mother, data related to my online classes are all intact," Hrithiksha told IANS.

Her father, TR Naveen Kumar was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that he was delighted the phone was found, as his daughter was finally happy to receive it after being upset about it for three months.

Speaking to the media, Kodagu SP said, “We are happy that the mobile phone could be traced and returned. The girl has her mother's memories in the cell phone.”

The SP explained that the family recognised the mobile phone and was confirmed through the IMEI number. All the data and pictures in the phone are intact.

“Prabha of Kushalanagar died of COVID-19 at a Madikeri hospital. Her data was recovered from her mobile phone that had previously been lost in the hospital. This is a relief for both—Hrithiksha and the Kodagu police,” wrote the SP in a tweet. The police said that hospital staff found the phone near the storeroom and returned it to the dean.