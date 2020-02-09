Nine Killed in Odisha After Bus Comes in Contact With Live Wire

A part of the bus caught fire after coming in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line, leading to the casualties, the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Berhampur Sadar, Jayant Kumar Mohapatra, said.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The chief minister also announced that free medical treatment would be provided to the injured, an official said.

The injured were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

Later, five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, he said.