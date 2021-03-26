Nikita Tomar Case: Court Sentences 2 Convicts to Life Imprisonment

The two convicts, Tausif and Rehan, held guilty for murdering 21-year-old Nikita Tomar in October 2020, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court on Friday, 26 March.

On 24 March, they were convicted of murder, kidnapping or abduction in order to murder, common intention and criminal conspiracy. The third, Arjudeen, who was accused of supplying the weapon, was acquitted by the sessions court in Faridabad.

Nikita’s family had demanded death sentence for Tausif and Rehan.

“Nikita’s murder was not a normal one. She was murdered because she did not give up her religion. Her sacrifice should be treated as a rarest of rare cases and the two accused should be hanged till death,” Nikita’s father, Moolchand Tomar, had said after the conviction.