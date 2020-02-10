Nikhil Kumaraswamy Engaged to Former Cong Min’s Grandniece Revathi

The engagement party was held at Taj West End near Bangalore Turf Club. The decorations at the venue were themed in white, with flowers brought in from all over Karnataka.

They exchanged rose and jasmine garlands, and rings. Nikhil gave Revathi a diamond ring. The couple was blessed by their families and various leaders from political parties in Karnataka.

There were reportedly about 6,000 guests who attended the ceremony. Those in attendance included Chief Minister Yediyurappa, former ministers DK Shivakumar, KJ George and G Parameshwara, M Krishnappa, IPS officer Alok Kumar, former DG and IG of Karnataka Neelamani Raju, JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti, and actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The cuisine at the event reportedly included at least 30 dishes from across the state, with nine different welcome drinks, 10 different side dishes and 14 types of main courses and seven types of dessert.