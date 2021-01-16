‘Sophisticated Attack’: Nidhi Razdan on Harvard Appointment Fiasco

Razdan explains that the sequence of events began with her being invited to speak at an event at the Harvard Kennedy School in November 2019. She was later contacted by someone who appeared to have been one of the organisers of this same event saying there was a vacancy for a teaching position at the university.

She submitted her CV, and then went through a 90-minute online interview for what seemed like a legitimate position. She asserts that she did a quick Google check which confirmed that the Harvard Extension School does offer a Master of Liberal Arts, Journalism degree, and that there were 17 other faculty members for this course at the Extension School.

Following the interview, she says she received an email from someone who appeared to be from the Harvard University HR department, on a seemingly-official Harvard email ID, offering her the position.

“The offer letter and the agreement appeared to be on a genuine letterhead with the University insignia, and contained the "signatures" of all senior Harvard University officials who actually do hold those positions even today. The emails from this individual were all marked to what appeared to be an official group university ID,” Razdan writes.