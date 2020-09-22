NIA to Probe Two Cases in Connection With Bengaluru Riots 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 22 September, said that they will probe two criminal cases in connection with the riots that broke out on 11 August in east Bengaluru. In a statement, the NIA said that those two particular cases registered, one each by the DJ Halli and KG Halli police under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA], have been re-registered by the agency on the basis of an MHA order under sections of the NIA Act 2008.

The NIA said a team, headed by an Inspector-General of Police (IGP) rank, is camping at their Bengaluru office for the probe.