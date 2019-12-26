NIA Searches Assam Activist Akhil Gogoi’s House, Seizes Documents

The NIA on Thursday, 26 December, searched the residence of arrested RTI activist Akhil Gogoi in Guwahati, and seized several documents and a laptop computer, officials said.

The activist, who advises various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Officials of the anti-terror force searched Gogoi's residence in Nizarapara area of Guwahati and also seized copies of his PAN card, an SBI debit card, an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and a bank passbook.

After the three-hour search that began at 7 am had concluded, Gogoi's wife Gitashree Tamuly showed a list of the seized items to reporters.