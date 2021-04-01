NIA Raids Human Rights Activists’ Homes in Telangana and Andhra

On Wednesday, searches were conducted at the residence of VS Krishna, co-ordination committee member of Human Rights Forum for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, advocate V Raghunath, a member of Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee, Chiluka Chandrasekhar, Dappu Ramesh, Varalaxmi of Virasam and others who were named in the FIR registered by the Visakhapatnam Rural Police Station. The original FIR had named 64 persons, including Naganna as the prime accused.

The NIA search order given to VS Krishna read, “It has been made to appear to me that there is strong likelihood of getting incriminating evidence appearing against Vaasireddy Krishna, which is essential to the enquiry now being made in the said offences.”

Following his arrest, Naganna allegedly named several activists who are allegedly working as frontal organisations for the outlawed Maoist party.