Is Fighting for My Son a Crime? J&K Activist Ahangar on NIA Raids

They (NIA) raided my house after predawn prayers. I and my daughter Saima, who also works with the APDP, were having morning tea in the kitchen, when my husband walked in and, with a stern face, said that someone was asking for me at the main door.



When I came out, there were hundreds of security personnel on the road. I was shocked. I am doing a noble work, and in the past 30 years, no one has asked me questions. No one has raised a finger on my integrity. This is the first time I am finding myself in this situation.

There was a cavalcade of cars, both official and private. There were women security personnel, too. They asked who was inside the house. I told them there is no one except my family. Then, they took away our mobile phones and asked me to lock all the rooms, except the kitchen.

I kept telling them that I have nothing to hide. They asked for my work related documents, so Saima, my daughter, and I took them to our office. The raid started at around 7 am, and it ended at 4 pm. It was a traumatic experience.