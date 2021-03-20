NIA Makes Sachin Vaze Walk Near Antilia to Reconstruct Crime Scene

According to sources in the NIA, the person seen in the CCTV footage, who carried out this whole incident could be Vaze himself. The NIA wants to confirm this by their investigation and present it in court.

Vaze has previously been taken to various other locations in Mumbai and Thane to recreate the entire set of circumstances culminating in the SUV imbroglio on 25 February. The NIA has till date seized around six high-end cars/SUVs, including two Mercedes, a Scorpio, an Innova and a Toyota LandCruiser Prado.

While some of these vehicles were used by Vaze, some were also driven by Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was found dead in the Thane Creek wetlands on 5 March.

The NIA is probing the SUV case while the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad is investigating the Hiren death matter.