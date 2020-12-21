NIA Makes 17 Arrests in 11 August Bengaluru Violence Case 

National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a statement on Monday, 21 December said that they have arrested 17 Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) party leaders for their alleged involvement in the violent attack and large scale rioting at KG Halli Police Station in Bengaluru on 11 August.

While a probe in the matter is underway, 187 arrests have been made in the case so far.