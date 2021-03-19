NIA Court Rejects Plea for Sachin Vaze to Meet Lawyers in Private

A special NIA court on Friday, 19 February, rejected a plea calling for permitting Sachin Vaze to meet with his lawyers privately for a set period during his remand in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case.

On Thursday, the special court had asked the probe agency to file a reply to the request, after his lawyers moved the court. Opposing the plea, the NIA called for its officer to be present during any meeting, reported The Indian Express.

The NIA had earlier agreed to the lawyer's presence during Vaze’s interrogation, at a visible distance but not in audible range, reported news agency ANI.