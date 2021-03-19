NIA Court Rejects Plea for Sachin Vaze to Meet Lawyers in Private
Vaze was arrested in a case related to the recovery of explosives from a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s house.
A special NIA court on Friday, 19 February, rejected a plea calling for permitting Sachin Vaze to meet with his lawyers privately for a set period during his remand in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case.
On Thursday, the special court had asked the probe agency to file a reply to the request, after his lawyers moved the court. Opposing the plea, the NIA called for its officer to be present during any meeting, reported The Indian Express.
The NIA had earlier agreed to the lawyer's presence during Vaze’s interrogation, at a visible distance but not in audible range, reported news agency ANI.
Former Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze was arrested last week in a connection with case related to the recovery of explosives from a car outside Mukesh Ambani's house. A special court on 14 March remanded Vaze to the custody of NIA till 25 March.
The case has become a big talking point in Maharashtra, with the Uddhav Thackerary-led coalition government coming under mounting pressure. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred, and Hemant Nagrale appointed in his place.
Also on Friday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad filed its reply in the anticipatory bail application of Sachin Vaze in the Thane Sessions Court, with the matter to be heard next on 30 March.
