After the factory gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Centre, LG Polymers India Pvt, Central Pollution Control Board and others on Friday, 8 May.LG Polymers has been directed by the NGT to submit Rs 50 crore as an interim amount for damage to life.'Minuscule Technical Leak': MHA on Claims Of Second Leak in VizagNGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, who is heading the bench, has also formed a five-member committee. This committee will probe the accident and has been asked to submit a report before 18 May.The bench told PTI, "Having regard to the prima facie material regarding the extent of damage to life, public health and environment, we direct LG Polymers India Pvt Limited to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore, with the District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam, which will abide by further orders of this Tribunal. The amount is being fixed having regard to the financial worth of the company and the extent of the damage caused."The gas leak tragedy has claimed the lives of 11 persons, including two kids, and at least 250 have been hospitalised.The Andhra Pradesh HIgh Court too has taken cognizance of the incident and taken up the matter (suo moto). The AP High Court Bar Association president has been appointed as the amicus curiae in the case and it has been posted for further hearing next week."The suo moto case should not be seen as something against the government. We have taken cognizance of it because it involved human lives," the court told PTI.(With inputs from PTI)