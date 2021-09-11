'Was Told I Cannot Speak to Lawyer': Newslaundry Editor on I-T Raids
This was the second such action against both publications.
On Friday, 10 September, officials from the Income Tax Department raided the offices of news-media organisations – NewsClick and Newslaundry.
A day later, in his official statement on the matter, Newslaundry Editor-in-chief, Abhinandan Sekhri, said:
"I was told I cannot speak to the lawyer and have to hand over my phone... I was told the law requires me to comply without seeking legal advice."
Sekhri also said that the Income Tax department, which raided their offices at approximately 12:15 in the afternoon, looked through all computer devices on the premises, including his personal mobile phone, and the data from these devices was downloaded.
However, the officials said that they were conducting separate “survey operations” and not “raids”. And that the operations were being conducted to verify certain tax payment details and remittances made by the organisations.
'Phone Impounded, Documents Called Loose Papers'
Editor-in-chief of Newsclick Prabir Purkayastha, in his official statement, said that the "survey" in their office continued from 12 noon to midnight. His phone was impounded and documents, which the IT department referred to as "loose papers" were taken, along with email dumps and financial accounts.
The statement also said, "The raid yesterday appears to relate to the same false and unfounded allegations being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police. We have these allegations challenged in the Courts."
This was the second such action against both publications.
In their statements, both organisations said that they stand by the work they do and will continue to do it.
Sekhri said, “We have nothing to hide and have done everything by the book and are not in any breach or violation of any law. We conduct our business honestly and with integrity.
"We will not be intimidated. We will continue to do our work, and speak truth to power," said Prabir.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.