'NewsClick Wanted to Show Kashmir, Arunachal as Not Part Of India': Police

The remand application was filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur at the Patiala House Court by Special Cell Assistant Commissioner of Police Lalit Mohan Negi.

This came after a New York Times (NYT) report published in August 2023 alleged that the news portal is one of the organisations funded by US-based tech mogul Neville Roy Singham for "pushing Chinese propaganda."

The police said that it received "secret inputs" that Purkayastha, Singham, and the employees of his Shanghai-based company "exchanged mails that exposed their intent to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not part of India."

"Such attempts by these persons reveal their conspiracy to peddle a narrative, both globally and domestically, that Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are disputed territories," the police told the court.