Maharashtra: No Road to Hospital, Newborn Twins Die in Front of Their Mother
The mother was carried to the hospital in a makeshift stretcher across rocky terrain as her condition worsened.
Newborn twins died in front of their mother in Maharashtra's Palghar district as there was no road to take them to the hospital after they were born prematurely.
Images of the incident showed the woman, named Vandana Budhar, being rushed to a nearby hospital in a makeshift stretcher.
The woman's family carried her for around 3 km across rocky terrain and slippery slopes as she kept bleeding after her delivery.
The resident of Palghar's Mokhada tehsil had given birth to twins in her home, seven months into her pregnancy. The twins, however, were too weak as they were born prematurely and died in front of their mother because they did not get proper medical attention, NDTV reported.
As the woman kept bleeding after the delivery, her family managed a makeshift stretcher using a rope and a bedsheet and set out towards the hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra vice president Chitra Kishor Wagh said that the incident was "very painful."
"Budhar's twin children died due to non-availability of healthcare in time," Wagh tweeted.
She also said that several incidents like this were taking place across the state due to non-availability of roads, and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
