New York Times Job Ad Sparks Misplaced 'Anti-India', 'Anti-Hindu' Ire

What has riled up these users and outlets is the critical view of India's current political climate and the Modi government that the media company has put forth under the job description.

"India's future now stands at a crossroads. Mr (Narendra) Modi is advocating a self-sufficient, muscular nationalism centred on the country's Hindu majority. That vision puts him at odds with the interfaith, multicultural goals of modern India's founders. The government's growing efforts to police online speech and media discourse have raised difficult questions about balancing issues of security and privacy with free speech. Technology is both a help and a hindrance," a part of the job description reads.

Along with that, NYT also shares its view on India's contemporary global standing, saying the country has "ambitions of winning a greater voice on the world stage" and has "moved to rival China's economic and political heft in Asia".

On the economic front, the job description takes note of the country's middle class and "a new class of Indian business tycoon[s]", while also pointing towards "difficult questions of class and wealth disparity" and stagnation of the economy.