No Stag, Only Couples Allowed at NYE Events: Rachakonda Police
In what has come as a dampener ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Rachakonda police have placed restrictions on the entry of stags (both men and women) at NYE events.
The guidelines and details of restrictions have been issued to event organisers who will have to adhere to these norms on New Year’s Eve.
The Rachakonda police in their advisory to event organisers put a ban on the entry of single male and female partygoers, granting permission to only couples and their acquaintances.
The sound of loudspeakers is also not to exceed 45 decibels, stated the police advisory.
Drunk Drivers
The Rachaconda and Cyberabad police say those found drinking and driving on 31 December night will face a penalty of Rs 10,000 or six months imprisonment or both, and their driver’s license will also be suspended for three months and above.
The police have reiterated that the limit for permissible alcohol level in the blood is 30mg per 100 ml of blood, and that anything above that level will be considered drunken driving.
