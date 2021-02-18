New Restrictions in Mumbai, Amravati As COVID Cases Rise in Maha
Issuing fresh guidelines, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal warned of action in case of flouting of the restrictions.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, 18 February, announced new set of restrictions and guidelines in Mumbai.
As the state reported its highest spike in over 70 days, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal warned of action in case of flouting the restrictions.
The new guidelines issued by the BMC are as follows:
- If five or more COVID-19 patients are found in one building, it will be sealed
- Stamps will be put on back of the hands of the patients staying in home quarantine
- 300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without a face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai
- Wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants etc will be raided to check if they are floating rules
- People returning from Brazil will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine
- Tests will be increased in areas where more patients are found
The restrictions come as Maharashtra reported its highest spike of 5,427 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in over 70 days. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its largest spike in 45 days with 721 new cases.
Weekend Lockdown in Amravati, Restrictions in Yavatmal
A lockdown has been declared on Thursday in Maharashtra’s Amravati district from 8 pm on 20 February to 7 am on 22 February, ANI reported, quoting Amravati district collector Shelesh Naval.
Restrictions were also announced in Yavatmal District on Thursday, which District Collector MD Singh said cannot be termed as a lockdown.
“Schools and colleges to remain closed till 28 February. Restaurants, halls will continue to operate but marriage ceremonies will be held with less than 50 percent capacity of people,” Singh said.
Restrictions are also expected to be announced in Akola district soon.
The announcements come after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meet with the administrations of the three districts earlier on Thursday.
In order to control the spike, Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday too issued an order making it mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival.
The Maharashtra government is mullying to enforce isolated lockdown in places with high positivity rate, sources told The Quint.
(With inputs from ANI.)
