New Photos Show Disengagement of India-China Troops at Pangong Tso
The troops can be seen moving away tanks and dismantling structures from the sites.
Days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Parliament of the disengagement of the Indian and Chinese troops underway at the northern and sourthern shores of the Pangong lake, new images and videos of the process surfaced on Tuesday, 16 February.
As per images and videos accessed by The Quint via Indian Army sources, the Indian and Chinese troops can be seen moving away tanks, dismantling structures and deinducting troops from the sites, as was agreed upon in the ninth round of military commander level talks.
The images have emerged after Singh in the Parliament on 11 February stated that the disengagement process at the Pangong Lake has already begun and that India had not in anyway conceded territory in the agreements that took place in the meet.
“The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner,” Singh was quoted as saying in the Lower House.
A day later, the Defence Ministry had issued a statement saying India hadn’t conceded any territory and instead enforced observance and respect for the LAC and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo.
The statement was in response to some "misinformed and misleading comments" in the media and on social media, regarding the disengagement process at Pangong Tso.
