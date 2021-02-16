New Photos Show Disengagement of India-China Troops at Pangong Tso

Days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Parliament of the disengagement of the Indian and Chinese troops underway at the northern and sourthern shores of the Pangong lake, new images and videos of the process surfaced on Tuesday, 16 February.

As per images and videos accessed by The Quint via Indian Army sources, the Indian and Chinese troops can be seen moving away tanks, dismantling structures and deinducting troops from the sites, as was agreed upon in the ninth round of military commander level talks.