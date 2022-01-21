New Petition Seeks Action Against Suresh Chavhanke for Hate Speeches

A petition was filed at a Delhi court, on Thursday, 20 January, against Suresh Chavhanke, Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan TV, over hate speeches and communal statements that were allegedly made by him at an event held by the Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi on 19 December.

In several videos from the event that had been circulated on social media, Chavhanke could be heard saying that “in order to make this country a Hindu nation and to keep it a Hindu nation, and to move forward, we will fight, die and kill, if required.”

Earlier in December, a complaint was also filed against him over the same matter and the recent petition has being filed under Section 156(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) and investigation by the police on the previous complaint.