New Land Reforms Act Sparks Fresh Farmers’ Protest in Karnataka 

Since Monday morning, several protesters have been gathering near the Bangalore Central railway station, following the calls to march to Vidhan Soudha. A large police force has been deployed outside Legislative Assembly and at the railway station. So far, the protesters have not been allowed to march towards Vidhan Soudha by the police, and they have been asked to shift to an alternative protest site.

Some farmer unions have alleged that those coming from different districts are being stopped from entering Bengaluru. “Police have gone to farmers’ homes in Tumkur and stopped them from attending the protest. Many farmers have been detained at the Tumkur toll gate, Nelamangala toll gate and Ramanagara. They were asked to go back. This is intimidation” Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Convener Anand Patel said.