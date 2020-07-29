New Education Policy: Students To Learn Coding From Class 6
The New Education Policy allows students to choose coding from class 6th onwards.
According to the New Education Policy that has been approved by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, students will be taught Coding as a subject from as early as class 6th.
School Education secretary Anita Karwal said students of class 6 and onwards will be taught coding in schools as a part of 21st-century skills.
The announcement was made in by Education Ministry officials at a press conference in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Through coding, students can learn to create games and applications for multiple platforms such as Android, Windows and iOS.
Education in the area of coding is a desirable means to future-proof kids. The pandemic has seen a need for all things to be online and parents would want their kids to have a know-how of the digital world at an early age.
Most sectors today have a prominent digital presence which is being developed, managed and overseen by coders. The advantage of starting early in the field of coding can reap rewards for students in the longer run.
Even big tech companies like Google advocate the teaching of coding at a younger age and recently announced a program for students called Google Camp 2020 where they learn to code.
