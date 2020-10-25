NBA Condemns Victimisation of Journalists, Unethical Reporting

The News Broadcasters' Association (NBA) led by India TV's Rajat Sharma has condemned the tussle between the Mumbai Police and Republic TV over the TRP Scam issue.

"NBA is very disturbed at the turn of events in Mumbai as the clash between Republic TV and Mumbai police is posing a threat to the credibility and respect of two great institutions, the media and the police. We are deeply concerned that journalists working in the newsroom have become victims of this unfortunate conflict", read a statement by the association.